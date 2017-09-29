Travel Destinations
Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn lambertvillestation.com/for PhillyVoice

Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn

September 29, 2017

A weekend escape plan for Lambertville, N.J.

With the leaves changing over, it's nice to get to where there are more trees to see the foliage

Travel Destinations Lambertville Weekend Activities Vacations Food and Drink New Jersey
By Caroline Russock
PhillyVoice Contributor

Philadelphia’s central location on I-95 means that both New York and Baltimore are a quick, 100 mile trip. But within that very same 100-mile radius are plenty of weekend away-worthy escapes ideal for early fall vacationing. In the coming weeks, we’re going to be lining up the best mini getaways that will have you to romantic, off-season beach resorts, scenic wine countries and historical hideouts, all within a two-hour drive or a quick flight from Philadelphia proper.  

This week, we’re heading to Lambertville – New Hope’s lead back neighbor across the river.

RELATED READS: Sweet spot: A weekend in Hershey, Pennsylvania | Ahh Montreal, you're not so far away at all | You can visit Lisbon from Philly on a nonstop flight

Drive Time: Forty-five minutes north on 95 lands you in Ewing Township. Follow River Road for about 15 minutes to Lambertville and chances are you’ll be looking up real estate prices for a more permanent weekend home in this secluded riverside community.

Where to Stay: Sweeping views of the Delaware are paired with elegantly appointed rooms at Lambertville Station and Inn. Take a quick walk to the neighboring station for bloody mary soaked brunches, happy hour on the deck or cozy cocktails in the subterranean wine bar.

What to Do: Out of all of the flea markets and antique fairs accessible from Philadelphia, Golden Nugget surely outshines them all. Open on Wednesday, Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., this mostly outdoor market attracts everyone from early morning collectors to New York interior designers in search of mid-century modern statement pieces, vintage vinyl amongst other timeless treasures.

Where to Eat: El Tule, a sunny, family run South and Central American mash up specializes in both seafood and traditional Andean specialties of Peru paired with a bit of Mexican flare. Ceviches here come in a la carte on in a shareable sampler, crisp yuca is served with a brilliant aji sauce and adventurous diners can sample cuy, a rarely seen guinea pig preparation. The well-stocked Walker’s Wine & Spirits is just around the corner for grabbing a bottle or two to BYO.

Where’s the Nightlife: In an ivy-covered house on the banks of the Delaware, the Boat House Bar is a vintage pour house whose 'tenders know how to mix up a mean martini. Walls are hung heavy with nautically inspired art while tin mugs are suspended from the ceiling. Grab a round and head up to the second floor to sip cocktails in the company of model sailboats on overstuffed leather loungers.

Headshot_Coral.jpg

Caroline Russock

Just In

Must Read

Mass Shootings

10022017_Las_Vegas_shooting_AP

Philly-area native suddenly in aftermath of mass shooting in Las Vegas

Eagles

100217EaglesFans

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Chargers game

Shooting

Las Vegas Shooting

Sniper in high-rise hotel kills at least 58 in Las Vegas

Comedy

jerry seinfeld

WATCH: Seinfeld tells Colbert he can still listen to Cosby's comedy, even after sexual assault allegations

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.