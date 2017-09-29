A weekend escape plan for Lambertville, N.J.

Philadelphia’s central location on I-95 means that both New York and Baltimore are a quick, 100 mile trip. But within that very same 100-mile radius are plenty of weekend away-worthy escapes ideal for early fall vacationing. In the coming weeks, we’re going to be lining up the best mini getaways that will have you to romantic, off-season beach resorts, scenic wine countries and historical hideouts, all within a two-hour drive or a quick flight from Philadelphia proper.

This week, we’re heading to Lambertville – New Hope’s lead back neighbor across the river.

Drive Time: Forty-five minutes north on 95 lands you in Ewing Township. Follow River Road for about 15 minutes to Lambertville and chances are you’ll be looking up real estate prices for a more permanent weekend home in this secluded riverside community.

Where to Stay: Sweeping views of the Delaware are paired with elegantly appointed rooms at Lambertville Station and Inn. Take a quick walk to the neighboring station for bloody mary soaked brunches, happy hour on the deck or cozy cocktails in the subterranean wine bar.

What to Do: Out of all of the flea markets and antique fairs accessible from Philadelphia, Golden Nugget surely outshines them all. Open on Wednesday, Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., this mostly outdoor market attracts everyone from early morning collectors to New York interior designers in search of mid-century modern statement pieces, vintage vinyl amongst other timeless treasures.

Where to Eat: El Tule, a sunny, family run South and Central American mash up specializes in both seafood and traditional Andean specialties of Peru paired with a bit of Mexican flare. Ceviches here come in a la carte on in a shareable sampler, crisp yuca is served with a brilliant aji sauce and adventurous diners can sample cuy, a rarely seen guinea pig preparation. The well-stocked Walker’s Wine & Spirits is just around the corner for grabbing a bottle or two to BYO.

Where’s the Nightlife: In an ivy-covered house on the banks of the Delaware, the Boat House Bar is a vintage pour house whose 'tenders know how to mix up a mean martini. Walls are hung heavy with nautically inspired art while tin mugs are suspended from the ceiling. Grab a round and head up to the second floor to sip cocktails in the company of model sailboats on overstuffed leather loungers.