End your Winter Olympics binge-watching with an Aprés Ski Party

Hard to believe, but the closing ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games will take place soon.

a.bar in Center City is already planning a party, for Philadelphians who want to celebrate team USA.

From 6 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, a.bar will throw an Aprés Ski Party, similar to post-slope parties prevalent in many Alpine villages.

The restaurant will serve traditional drinks, such as spiked hot cocoa and mulled wine punch, along with cold drinks that will be chilled by bartenders from an ice sculpture.

In addition, a.bar will feature Champagne, craft beer and wine specials throughout the evening.



As for food, menu additions will include smoked sausage with melted raclette cheese, served over potatoes; french fries with beef carbonnade (a sweet and sour beef stew); and pretzel bites.

Staff will be dressed in lodge attire and all attendees are encouraged to dress the part, too.

Aprés Ski Party

Sunday, Feb. 25

6-10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

a.bar

1737 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 825-7035





