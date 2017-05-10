Business Economy
051017_AbercrombieFitch Ross D. Franklin/AP

In this Nov. 14, 2011 photo, Abercrombie & Fitch sweat shirts are displayed at a store in Phoenix. When it comes to flying, it seems that Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Michael S. Jeffries is obsessed with the details. A 40-plus page manual that was filed with court documents in relation to an age discrimination suit by a former pilot outlined a list of instructions for crew members aboard the CEO's Gulfstream jet that stipulated everything from how to arrange the toilet paper to what type of cologne should be worn.

May 10, 2017

Abercrombie & Fitch says it's in deal talks

Business Economy United States Associated Press
By Anne D'Innocenzio
Associated Press

NEW YORK — Teen clothing chain Abercrombie & Fitch Co., responding to reports that it was in talks with interested buyers, says it's in preliminary discussions with several parties about a "potential transaction."

The company's statement Wednesday that it had received "expressions of interest" came after news reports this week that the New Albany, Ohio-based chain was in talks with at least two possible buyers. Abercrombie & Fitch says it doesn't plan to comment again until the discussions are concluded.

Like other teen fashion retailers, A&F has been hurt by changing tastes as teens shop online more or opt for fast-fashion purveyors like H&M or Forever 21. In the last year or so, teen retailers Aeropostale Inc., American Apparel Inc. and Wet Seal have filed for bankruptcy.

Abercrombie has tried to tweak its brand to attract new shoppers. It dumped sexy ads and updated its fashions. It's also closed some stores. But the chain's sales have stayed weak. A&F is expected to report its fifth straight quarter of declines at established stores, a key metric, when it releases first-quarter result on May 25.

In February, Abercrombie & Fitch had promoted Fran Horowitz from president and chief merchandising officer to CEO. Horowitz replaced Michael Jeffries, who stepped down in 2014 amid much controversy after leading the retailer for more than 20 years.

A&F said in its statement Wednesday that there was "no assurance" the discussions will lead to a definitive agreement or that a transaction will occur.

Anne D'Innocenzio

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051117KyleFuller

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks for Bears CB Kyle Fuller: Who says no?

Indictment

051117_PizzeriaDimeos

Philadelphia area restaurateur indicted for alleged cash skimming

Politics

Sen. Pat Toomey

Toomey on Comey's firing: 'The timing of his dismissal is unfortunate'

Life Lessons

Facing fears

Facing fear: cultivating courage and discernment in life

Escapes

Limited - Riu Palace St Maarten

$759 & up -- St. Martin All-Inclusive Escape: 3-Nt. w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Cancun Suite

$999 -- Cancun Suite: All-Inclusive 7 Night Escape w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.