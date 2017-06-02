Family-Friendly Exhibits
Backyard Adventures ANS Imagine Exhibitions, Inc./Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

New exhibit "Backyard Adventures" is opening at the Academy of Natural Sciences in June.

June 02, 2017

'Backyard Adventures' to open at Academy of Natural Sciences

Play mini golf, learn how dogs see the world, ride a bee bike in the family-friendly exhibit

Family-Friendly Exhibits Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University Museum District Museums Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will open a new family-friendly exhibit on Friday, June 9. 

In "Backyard Adventures," kids will engage with science and technology. The summer attraction, only open until Sept. 10, will focus on physics and the interactions between insects and plants.

RELATED: You'll never guess where half a million bees call home in Center City

Below are the various activities kids can try while exploring the exhibit.

• Play backyard-themed mini golf
• Dig in the dirt of an augmented-reality garden bed
• Throw and kick balls to see who can get the ball the furthest distance
• Dress as a spider, bee or ladybug
• Take a walk through a digital garden and observe plants growing in super time
• Create the world’s biggest vegetable
• Use special lenses to see how different creatures (like bees and dogs) see the world
• Step inside the backyard shed and build something with the tools and objects on the work benches
• Help complete a garden path using oddly shaped pavers
• Ride the bee bike to collect pollen for honey production
• Match critter calls with their sources

During the exhibit's opening weekend, June 10-11, there will be additional crafts and shows.

"Backyard Adventures" is $5 for nonmembers, in addition to general museum admission.

"Backyard Adventures"

Friday, June 9 through Sunday, Sept. 10
$5 admission, in addition to general museum admission
The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
(215) 299-1000

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Bars

Drinks

A visit to the Philly bar that claims to get you drunk on one drink

Eagles

060117NigelBradham

Mailbag: Eagles 2018 free agents: An early stay or go?

Odd News

Envelope_Letter_Port_Richmond

Old letter found in Philly home tells of U.S. serviceman's devotion to hopeful bride

Food & Drink

Chocolate Hammer of Glory for PBW

Franklin Fountain, Shane Confectionery create treats for Philly Beer Week

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Aruba

$609 & up -- 5-Nt. Getaway to Aruba: Family Friendly w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.