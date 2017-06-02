'Backyard Adventures' to open at Academy of Natural Sciences

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will open a new family-friendly exhibit on Friday, June 9.

In "Backyard Adventures," kids will engage with science and technology. The summer attraction, only open until Sept. 10, will focus on physics and the interactions between insects and plants.

Below are the various activities kids can try while exploring the exhibit.

• Play backyard-themed mini golf

• Dig in the dirt of an augmented-reality garden bed

• Throw and kick balls to see who can get the ball the furthest distance

• Dress as a spider, bee or ladybug

• Take a walk through a digital garden and observe plants growing in super time

• Create the world’s biggest vegetable

• Use special lenses to see how different creatures (like bees and dogs) see the world

• Step inside the backyard shed and build something with the tools and objects on the work benches

• Help complete a garden path using oddly shaped pavers

• Ride the bee bike to collect pollen for honey production

• Match critter calls with their sources

During the exhibit's opening weekend, June 10-11, there will be additional crafts and shows.

"Backyard Adventures" is $5 for nonmembers, in addition to general museum admission.

Friday, June 9 through Sunday, Sept. 10

$5 admission, in addition to general museum admission

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

(215) 299-1000

