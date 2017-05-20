Social Media People
In this April 26, 2017 file photo, Tom Hanks attends "The Circle" premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Hanks is on the beat in New York City, using Twitter Saturday, May 20, 2017, to alert police to a car with a slew of tickets on its windshield. Turns out the tickets were paid.

May 20, 2017

Tom Hanks thanked by police after tweeting photo of car littered with parking tickets

NEW YORK — Actor Tom Hanks is on the beat in New York City, using Twitter to alert police to a car with a slew of tickets on its windshield.

Turns out the tickets were paid.

The Daily News reports that the New York Police Department responded when the Academy Award-winning star of "Philadelphia," ''Forrest Gump" and "Sully" on Saturday tweeted: "Sir? Move. Your. Car! Hanx." He also posted a picture of the burgundy sedan with at least a half dozen tickets bulging from beneath windshield wipers at East 79th Street and Park Avenue.

A police official returned the tweet, requesting the car's location. The newspaper says police believe the car's owner likely paid the tickets online. The car's owner eventually moved it.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

