Screenings Movies
Moana "Moana"/Disney

An adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, who guides her in her quest to become a master way-finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage.

August 30, 2017

Adults can watch a Disney movie on the water

Catch a screening of 'Moana'

Screenings Movies Philadelphia Summer Disney Spruce Street Harbor Park Outdoors
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Aqua Vida, which offers standup paddleboard yoga and other floating fitness classes in Philly, will host a new event on the water before summer 2017 ends.

There will be a screening of Disney's "Moana" at Spruce Street Harbor Park on Friday, Sept. 15. 

RELATED: Sail away on a wine cruise aboard a yacht

If "How Far I'll Go" is your jam, you'll want to sign up quickly. Space is limited. 

Ten people can watch from paddleboards on the water and 10 can watch from the deck. Only those 18 or older are invited to attend.

The movie will be projected onto the main sail of a 30-foot sailboat.

Aqua Vida will have popcorn, water and Honest Tea for attendees.

"Moana" Movie Night on the Water

Friday, Sept. 15
6-9 p.m. | Free with RSVP
Spruce Street Harbor Park
301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

082917EaglesFan

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

Development

05_082317_Glassboro_Carroll.jpg

How a sleepy South Jersey borough was made into a thriving college town

Obituaries

08292017_Ron_Previte_Panel

Ron Previte, the former mobster who brought down three crime bosses, dies at 73

Eagles

082817JonDorenbos

Poof, he's gone – Eagles trade Jon Dorenbos to the Saints

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs - Westin Mission Hills

$55 & up -- Greater Palm Springs Summer Deals up to 60% Off
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.