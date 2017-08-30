Adults can watch a Disney movie on the water

Aqua Vida, which offers standup paddleboard yoga and other floating fitness classes in Philly, will host a new event on the water before summer 2017 ends.

There will be a screening of Disney's "Moana" at Spruce Street Harbor Park on Friday, Sept. 15.

If "How Far I'll Go" is your jam, you'll want to sign up quickly. Space is limited.

Ten people can watch from paddleboards on the water and 10 can watch from the deck. Only those 18 or older are invited to attend.

The movie will be projected onto the main sail of a 30-foot sailboat.

Aqua Vida will have popcorn, water and Honest Tea for attendees.

Friday, Sept. 15

6-9 p.m. | Free with RSVP

Spruce Street Harbor Park

301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

