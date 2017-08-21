Penn State's preseason AP ranking is program's highest since 1999

On Monday, The Associated Press Top 25 preseason media poll was revealed. And Penn State, who finished sixth in the poll, will start the season with its best ranking since it started the 1999 season ranked third.

Last season, the Nittany Lions finished seventh in both polls after going 11-3 (10-2 in the regular season) and beating Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship before falling to USC, 52-49, in a memorable Rose Bowl game.

Now, with a new long-term contract that made him the conference's third highest-paid coach coupled with the preseason expectations of being a Top 10 team, the pressure is going to be on James Franklin as he enters his fourth season at the helm.

Penn State is not the top-ranked Big 10 team, however. That honor belongs to No. 2 Ohio State, which finished last season ranked sixth. As for the top spot, that belongs to Alabama, which became the first program in 12 years to claim the No. 1 position in the inaugural poll two years in a row. It also marks the ninth consecutive time that the Crimson Tide will start the season ranked in the top five.

Rounding out the Top 5 was No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 USC and No. 5 Clemson, which won the national title last season but lost quarterback DeShaun Watson to the NFL Draft.

By edging Florida State in the voting, the second-ranked Buckeyes prevented a potential historic matchup: the first 1 vs. 2 opening game since the preseason poll began in 1950. Alabama opens the season against the Seminoles in Atlanta on Sept. 2, just the fourth opener involving top-five teams and the first pitting teams ranked in the preseason top three.



Interestingly enough, a second-straight No. 1 ranking may not be the best news for Alabama fans. Each of the three previous times they've entered the season as the top-ranked team under head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide failed to win the national championship. And not since 2004, when USC went wire-to-wire, has the preseason No. 1 gone on to win the title.



Here's a look at Top 10, with the number of first place votes in parentheses:

Alabama (52)

Ohio St. (3)

Florida St. (4)

USC (2)

Clemson

Penn St.

Oklahoma

Washington

Wisconsin

Oklahoma St.



Check out the full Top 25, here.

TIDE WAVE

Alabama's remarkable run under Saban has the Crimson Tide climbing toward all sorts of AP poll milestones. This is the sixth time the Tide has been preseason No. 1, tied for fifth most.

10 — Oklahoma (1956, 1957, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1985, 1986, 1987, 2003, 2011)

8 — Ohio State (1958, 1966, 1969, 1970, 1980, 1998, 2006, 2015)

7 — Southern California (1963, 1973, 1979, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2012)

6 — Alabama (1966, 1978, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017)

6 — Florida State (1988, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1999, 2014)

6 — Nebraska (1965, 1972, 1976, 1983, 1996, 2000)

Alabama's streak of nine straight top-five preseason rankings is second only to Florida State, which had a run of 11 straight seasons starting in the top-five under former coach Bobby Bowden.

WE'RE NO. 2!

Ohio State is No. 2 in the preseason poll for the eighth time, one behind Oklahoma for most times starting the season second. The Buckeyes also extended the longest current streak of years appearing in the preseason Top 25 to 29. Penn State has the record at 34 from 1968-2002.

BEST SINCE ...

— No. 6 Penn State has its best preseason ranking since it was No. 3 in 1999.

— No. 8 Washington has its best preseason ranking since it was No. 4 in 1997.

— No. 9 Wisconsin has its best preseason ranking since it was No. 7 in 2007.

— No. 19 South Florida is ranked in the preseason for second time. The Bulls started No. 19 in 2008.

— No. 24 Washington State is ranked in the preseason for fifth time. The last time was 2002 when the Cougars were No. 11.

CONFERENCE CALL

Alabama is the only Southeastern Conference team in the top 10, but the SEC still leads the way with six teams in the Top 25. Auburn is No. 12 and LSU is right behind at 13. SEC East rivals Georgia (No. 15) and Florida (No. 17) follow and Tennessee is No. 25.

The standings:

• SEC — 6

• ACC — 5

• Big 12 — 5

• Big Ten — 4

• Pac-12 — 4

• American — 1

WHERE IS THIS GOING?

The goal of the preseason Top 25 is not necessarily to predict the outcome of the season as much as it is to give a snapshot of consensus heading into it. The voters take an educated guess and then go where results take them. Still, comparing the preseason poll with the final rankings in previous years can give some idea of how much change to expect. The AP analyzed the last 10 seasons of polls (2007-16), comparing the preseason rankings with the final Top 25. On average:

— 15.4 teams (61.6 percent total) started the season ranked and finished the season ranked. Those teams finished an average of 6.34 places (higher or lower) from where they were ranked in the preseason.

— 8.0 teams (80 percent total) that started the season ranked in the top 10 finished the season in the Top 25.

— 5.4 teams (54 percent total) that started the season ranked in the top 10 finished ranked in the top 10.

— 1.9 teams that started the season unranked finished ranked in the top 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

