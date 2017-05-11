All Star Craft Beer and Wine Festival to take place at Citizens Bank Park

On Saturday, May 20, the All Star Craft Beer and Wine Festival will take place at Citizens Bank Park. Those 21-and-older are invited to sample craft beer and wine from more than 100 vendors in the stadium's concourse.

Attendees can expect pours from well-known names like Yards, Victory, Dogfish Head, Barefoot Wine and OneHope Wine, along with lesser-known craft breweries and wineries from around the world.

Besides being a unique location, there are a few perks to having the festival at the Phillies' ballpark. Attendees will have an opportunity to walk the bases and pose for a photo in the Phillies dugout (weather permitting).

General admission tickets are $45 per person. Unlimited samples, music by a live band, DJ entertainment and two tickets to a Phillies game are included in the price.

Designated driver tickets are also available for $25 per person. Parking is free.

Saturday, May 20

3-7 p.m. | $45 general admission

Citizens Bank Park

1 Citizens Bank Way

