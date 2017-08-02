Allen Iverson suspended for skipping Big3 game to gamble at Illinois casino

When Allen Iverson was a no-show for his scheduled Big3 League game in Dallas over the weekend, there was one of two places the former Sixers star was likely to be found: a nearby TGI Friday's or a casino.

Turns out, it was the latter.

And the Big3 has decided to make an example of its biggest star by suspending him for a game after it was revealed by TMZ that Iverson was nowhere near the Dallas area when he was supposed to be coaching (and maybe actually playing this time). Instead, he was hundreds of miles away at a Chicago-area casino, where he spent most of the night on Saturday gambling and was then spotted at a restaurant on Sunday, wearing what appeared to be the same clothes.

For Iverson, this is the second suspension of his storied basketball career. The other time? I believe it had something to do with "practice." And even though Iverson didn't play in last month's event in Philly, the Hall of Famer was at least on hand to coach his squad – even if he, Ice Cube and Julius Erving all snubbed the media following the games.

On Tuesday night, the league shared the following message on Iverson's behalf:



One can't help but think that Big3 is missing out on a golden opportunity to recreate the "practice" press conference and use Iverson's absence (and ensuing suspension) as a way to promote the league without making look like the biggest name they have doesn't even care enough to show up.

Oh well.

