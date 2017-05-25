People Social Media
Aly Raisman John Salangsang/AP

In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Aly Raisman attends ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. Raisman used Twitter on May 24, 2017, to call out an airport security worker who she says questioned whether she had enough muscles to be a gymnast.

May 25, 2017

Aly Raisman calls out airport worker on Twitter for 'muscles' comment

People Social Media United States Twitter Associated Press
By Associated Press

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is calling out an airport security worker who she says questioned whether she had enough muscles to be a gymnast.

Raisman posted on Twitter on Wednesday that after a female Transportation Security Administration worker said she recognized Raisman by her biceps, a male employee said, "I don't see any muscles." Raisman called the encounter "rude & uncomfortable."

Raisman, who turned 23 Thursday, says she works "very hard to be healthy & fit." She says that if a man can't compliment a girl's muscles, he's sexist.

Raisman didn't say where or when the airport exchange took place. Below are the tweets she posted to her account.


