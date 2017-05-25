Aly Raisman calls out airport worker on Twitter for 'muscles' comment

May 25, 2017
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is calling out an airport security worker who she says questioned whether she had enough muscles to be a gymnast.
Raisman posted on Twitter on Wednesday that after a female Transportation Security Administration worker said she recognized Raisman by her biceps, a male employee said, "I don't see any muscles." Raisman called the encounter "rude & uncomfortable."
Raisman, who turned 23 Thursday, says she works "very hard to be healthy & fit." She says that if a man can't compliment a girl's muscles, he's sexist.
Raisman didn't say where or when the airport exchange took place. Below are the tweets she posted to her account.
He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look "strong enough" to him? Not cool.— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017
If u are a man who can't compliment a girls 💪🏻 you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change?— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017
I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation.— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017
Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"— Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017
Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me
How rude & uncomfortable