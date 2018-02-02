Amazing Philly mural shows an eagle attacking Tom Brady

Whoever created the new mural on Bainbridge Street, take a bow.

After all, does anything better reflect how Philadelphia sports fans feel this week than a huge mural of an eagle assailing Tom Brady? (In case you haven't heard, the Eagles face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday night.)

The mural, on the 800 block of Bainbridge in South Philly, shows the eagle attacking the Patriots quarterback with its massive talons as he clutches a football in full uniform, according to a tweet from Deadspin's Dan McQuade.

A candidate for best mural ever? This week, at least, it has our blessing.