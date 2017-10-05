Amber Rose: 'Let's not get mad' at Cam Newton for 'routes' comment

Philadelphia's Amber Rose isn't known for sitting idly by when someone like Cam Newton does what Newton did on Wednesday.



But the model and celebrity chipped in with a surprisingly sympathetic response after the Carolina Panthers quarterback said he found it "funny to hear a female talk about routes" before responding to a question from Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue in a press conference.

In a caption posted with the now-viral video of Newton's folly on her Instagram account Thursday, Rose said, "let's not get mad at him."

And that's coming from the same person who famously offered to make Piers Morgan her "little submissive b***h" after he criticized a photo she posted on social media in June to promote her SlutWalk campaign.

She also stressed that the 28-year-old Newton was not solely to be blamed for the comment, stating society "taught him to think this way his entire life. That we as women are not as smart as men, that we are incapable of liking or being knowledgeable about sports because we have a vagina."

"Truly it is not his fault for thinking this way but unfortunately for him there has to be consequences in order to bring change," she added.

Rodrigue took to Twitter over the incident shortly after it happened, saying, "I don't think it's 'funny' to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job."



A Panthers spokesman told The Associated Press Newton had a conversation with Rodrigue after the news conference and "expressed regret" for the comment.

Rodrigue said she was dismayed by Newton's response and that the three-time Pro Bowler did not apologize after she "sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room."

In a statement Wednesday, the NFL called the comments "plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists. They do not reflect the thinking of the league."

The fallout continued Thursday when Dannon, the maker of Oikos Greek Yogurt, pulled its endorsement deal with the three-time Pro Bowler.