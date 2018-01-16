January 16, 2018

Ambler in Montgomery County hosting 2018 Restaurant Week

Head to the 'burbs for dining deals this winter

By Sinead Cummings
Craving something simple but delicious? Go for the spaghetti and meatballs.

Now that this year's first Center City Restaurant Week is underway, other areas have started to announce the dates for their own week of dining deals.

Ambler, a borough in Montgomery County, Pa., will host Restaurant Week from Monday, Jan. 29 through Monday, Feb. 5.

Popular neighborhood spots will offer prix-fixe meals for $40 or less.

Restaurant Week menus are being released gradually through the event Facebook page. If you click "interested" on the page, you will automatically be notified when new menus become available.

Participants includes a mix of high-end, casual and BYOB spots, with a few places serving lunch specials as well as dinner deals.

Reservations are encouraged.

Ambler Restaurant Week 2018

Monday, Jan. 29 through Monday, Feb. 5
Ambler, Pa.

Sinead Cummings
