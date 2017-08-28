Amazon Hiring
August 28, 2017

Amid Amazon hiring spree, Delaware warehouses to welcome hundreds of new employees

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Earlier this month, Amazon carried out a massive hiring spree in New Jersey and around the country, hiring about 50,000 people to work in the company’s biggest operations areas.

About 1,500 of those jobs went to people in New Jersey slated to work at the Amazon warehouses. Though Philadelphia is still waiting for the opening of a rumored West Philly Amazon warehouse and the subsequent hirings that would sprout from that, our other state neighbors are poised for a new batch of jobs with the internet giant.

According to The News Journal, Delaware will see job hires “in the hundreds” for new Amazon employees dispersed at the state’s two Amazon warehouses, mostly at the 1.2-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Middletown.

In each of the last three years, Amazon has added about 500 jobs to its Delaware distribution centers.

Though the massive job fairs from earlier this year sought to hire about 50,000, Amazon plans to hire a total of 100,000 new employees by mid-2018. The hiring spree comes shortly after Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods and announcement that it will cut Whole Foods' prices.

According to the job listing on Amazon’s site, full-time Middletown warehouse associates can expect to make $13-$14 an hour and receive health care and other benefits. 

“We are working around the clock in the county to create quality job opportunities for all our communities,” Matt Meyer, New Castle County executive, told The News Journal.

