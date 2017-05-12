Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian charged in deadly Amtrak crash by Pennsylvania A.G.

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania's top prosecutor has charged a speeding Amtrak engineer with causing a catastrophe, eight counts of involuntary manslaughter and other crimes in a 2015 derailment that came after he accelerated to 106 mph in a 50 mph zone.

Prosecutors said Friday they have been in talks with engineer Brandon Bostian's attorney to have him surrender and be arraigned on the charges. A judge said Bostian lives in Massachusetts. His lawyer hasn't returned messages seeking comment this week.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has expanded on charges filed a day earlier by a Philadelphia judge asked to approve a private criminal complaint sought by the family of a woman killed in the May 12, 2015, crash. The judge ordered city prosecutors to charge Bostian with two misdemeanors.

Philadelphia prosecutors had earlier declined to charge Bostian, citing insufficient evidence. The crash killed eight people and injured about 200 others.

The judge's unusual order came a day before Friday's two-year deadline to file charges in the May 12, 2015, crash that killed eight.



The family of a New York woman who was killed sought the criminal complaint after city prosecutors declined to press charges.

Federal investigators believe Bostian lost "situational awareness" but wasn't impaired or using a cellphone.