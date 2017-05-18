Investigations Amtrak
Brandon Bostian, who was operating the Amtrak train that derailed in Philadelphia on May 12, 2015, will not be charged by the city district attorney.

May 18, 2017

Amtrak engineer surrenders on charges in fatal crash

By Errin Haines Whack
PHILADELPHIA — An Amtrak engineer involved in a fatal train crash two years ago in Philadelphia has turned himself in to police on charges including causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter.

Brandon Bostian was handcuffed by a detective as he arrived at a Philadelphia police station Thursday with his attorney.

The train accelerated to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve May 12, 2015, derailing in a crash that killed eight people and injured about 200.

The National Transportation Safety Board found that Bostian essentially forgot where he was just minutes after leaving Philadelphia on his Washington-to-New York run.

Philadelphia prosecutors decided not to charge the 34-year-old engineer. But a judge acting on a complaint from a crash victim's family ordered misdemeanor charges filed.

