Amtrak engineer surrenders on charges in fatal crash

PHILADELPHIA — An Amtrak engineer involved in a fatal train crash two years ago in Philadelphia has turned himself in to police on charges including causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter.

Brandon Bostian was handcuffed by a detective as he arrived at a Philadelphia police station Thursday with his attorney.

The train accelerated to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve May 12, 2015, derailing in a crash that killed eight people and injured about 200.

The National Transportation Safety Board found that Bostian essentially forgot where he was just minutes after leaving Philadelphia on his Washington-to-New York run.

Philadelphia prosecutors decided not to charge the 34-year-old engineer. But a judge acting on a complaint from a crash victim's family ordered misdemeanor charges filed.