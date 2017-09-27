And here's why the New York Giants are 0-3

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had little regret about the dog-like celebration that angered the team, and claims NFL rules about post-score revelry are confusing.

Beckham said Wednesday he met with unhappy co-owner John Mara to discuss his vulgar celebration in which Beckham got down on all fours and pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in a loss to the Eagles.

Beckham refused to discuss his conversation with Mara. Giants spokesman Pat Hanlon said Mara also wanted it kept private.

Beckham's only regret was that the officials called a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against him.

Judging by the looks on their faces, Beckham added, the officials seemingly didn't know whether to call a penalty.

The 24-year-old superstar who feels he deserves to be the highest-paid player in the league, didn't know if his celebration was out of line.

"I don't think any of us know the rules on what you can do celebrating," he said. "They put in a new celebration thing to kind of make it seem as if players can celebrate and then you celebrate and you only have 40 seconds. So, if you celebrate for 20, you have 20 seconds to run on and kick (the extra point), so I don't really know. I don't really know how it works, but I do know going forward I have a lot better celebration."

Beckham refused to discuss his celebration, its meaning or whether it was spontaneous or planned. He added he will have a better one in the future. He raised a fist after his second TD catch in the 27-24 loss.

Coach Ben McAdoo said the first celebration was a poor reflection on him, the program and on the organization. The second-year head coach was not sure whether this would be the last over-of-line celebration.

Rookie tight end Evan Engram was penalized against the Lions in Week 2 for grabbing his crotch after catching a touchdown.

"We have a plan for it," McAdoo said. "We're going to handle it internally and we have a plan for it moving forward."

He would not discuss the plan nor would he say whether the team planned to punish Beckham for his actions by possibly not starting him against the Bucs in Tampa on Sunday.

McAdoo said he has talked with Beckham and that the celebration has overshadowed Beckham's two touchdown catches.

"We should be focused on the way he plays the game," McAdoo said. "He made two of the finest plays you'll ever see in pro football since I've been in the league. Those are getting overshadowed. It's unfortunate."

McAdoo said the team and league officials had gone over the rules regarding celebrations with the players more than once.

"Whether it was or it wasn't a penalty, it's still not something that we're condoning," McAdoo said the celebration.