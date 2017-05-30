MLB Injuries
Angels Marlins Baseball Lynne Sladky/AP

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout grimaces after stealing second during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Miami. Trout injured his thumb on the play. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

May 30, 2017

Mike Trout has torn thumb ligament, surgery possible

MLB Injuries Los Angeles Mike Trout Associated Press
By Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has a torn ligament in his left thumb and might need surgery that could sideline him for eight weeks.

The Angels put the reigning AL MVP on the disabled list for the first time Monday for the first time in his career. The outfielder hurt himself a day earlier making a headfirst slide to steal second base in Miami.

At 25, Trout already is a two-time AL MVP. He is hitting .337 and has 16 home runs, second most in the majors.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler said an MRI revealed the tear. Team doctor Steve Yoon was scheduled to arrive in Anaheim later Monday night to meet with Trout and discuss his options.

"At this point and time, surgery is an option. But Steve is on the way down here tonight to talk to Mike," Eppler said. "We'll sit down and from there, come up with the plan."

The Angels lost shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a similar thumb injury last season. He had surgery and was out slightly over five weeks.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

052917 Wentzy

Carson Wentz declares favorite cheesesteak, which isn’t really a cheesesteak

SEPTA

02-110216_SEPTA_Carroll.jpg

SEPTA approves systemwide fare increases effective in July

Bad For You

Pepsi Fire

Bad For You - Pepsi Fire

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Warwick Paradise Island

$759 & up -- 4-Star Adults-Only Retreat: Bahamas Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.