Another crisis hits the White House after Post story

WASHINGTON — The Trump White House has returned to crisis mode as it reacts to yet another bombshell.

The feeding frenzy Monday was brought on by a Washington Post report that President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian officials in a meeting last week.

That led to closed-door emergency meetings, hallways packed with reporters, statements rushed out, but few questions answered. White House officials denied the story but refused to answer specific questions.

It's become a familiar scenario in the crisis-prone Trump White House, where big news breaks fast and the aides paid to respond seem perpetually caught off-guard.

The bizarre scenes Monday night included a surprise encounter between reporters and Trump's top national security adviser and an attempt to drown out possible conversations with a blaring television.