Politics Russia Probe
Trump Russia Probe J. Scott Applewhite/AP

In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Ike Kaveladze, right, who was among those at a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with President Donald Trump's son, leaves the Capitol after being interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Two Russian-American's, lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin and Kaveladze, met in June 2017 over coffee in Moscow where they discussed a meeting they had participated in a year before: a gathering at Trump Tower with President Donald Trumps son, his son-in-law and his then-campaign chairman. The Moscow meeting, which has not been previously disclosed, is now under scrutiny by investigators who want to know why the two men met in the first place and whether there was some effort to get their stories straight about the Trump Tower meeting just weeks before it would become public.

November 18, 2017

Trump Tower meeting in 2016 draws more scrutiny

Politics Russia Probe United States Associated Press
By Desmond Butler, Mary Clare Jalonick And Eric Tucker
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Congressional investigators are asking why two men met at Trump Tower with Trump campaign officials in 2016 and met last summer in Moscow to discuss the gathering again.

Three people familiar with the focus of the congressional investigators have discussed aspects of the probe with The Associated Press.

Congressional investigators have questioned both men — lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin and Ike Kaveladze, a business associate of a Moscow-based developer and former Trump business partner.

The Trump Tower meeting included Donald Trump Jr., Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Trump Jr. attended the meeting with the expectation of receiving damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton.

A lawyer for Kaveladze, Scott Balber, denies that the meeting last summer was an effort by the two men to get their stories straight.

Desmond Butler, Mary Clare Jalonick And Eric Tucker

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

110117-JoelEmbiid-AP

Sixers Mailbag: Are the Sixers a threat to win a playoff series?

Business

Carroll - Schuylkill River Fishing

Philly man turns 'extreme' love of fishing into YouTube stardom

Food & Drink

Fezziwig Sweet Shoppe

Fezziwig’s Sweet Shoppe opens second location

Fires

Senior Living Community Fire

Neighbors help during massive fire at Chester County senior living center

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.