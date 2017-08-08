Technology iPhone
080817_Applelogo Gene J. Puskar/AP

Apple logo at Apple Store in Pittsburgh.

August 08, 2017

Apple leaker Evan Blass tweets photo of rumored iPhone 8

Will latest version of flagship phone ditch the physical home button?

Technology iPhone United States Smartphones Leaks Gadgets Apple Inc. Tech
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

With September and the end of summer not too far off, Apple's 2017 launch event is close at hand. If you've been curious about what comes next for the iPhone, we may now have a solid idea of what the next iteration will look like when Tim Cook takes the stage.

Respected Apple leaker Evan Blass tweeted a photo of the rumored iPhone 8 on Monday night, confirming a year's worth of buzz about the company eliminating the "home button" in favor of a full-screen face.

Those rumors picked up steam in February when Apple reportedly acquired Israeli facial recognition startup RealFace, whose biometric logins work in the dark using infrared vision. Alternatively, a fingerprint reader could survive on the back of the phone as seen in Android smartphone models. 

Fellow Apple leaker Benjamin Geskin backed up Blass' tweet — the images were his, he said — with a closer look at the infrared sensor. 

The new iPhone, per this rendering, measures up with a 5.8-inch screen and sits in what looks to be an Urban Armor Gear case.

RELATED ARTICLE: Apple's next big leap might be into augmented reality 

What ultimately surfaces at Apple's September event is still a mystery. The company, despite accidentally leaking an illustration of the phone without a home button, hasn't let on too much about specs. 

Rumors that have been aggregated in recent months speculate the iPhone 8 will have the following features: 

- 5.8-inch 2.5D OLED edge-to-edge display (a change from the LCD panels on previous iPhones)

- New design with an "all-glass" construction

- 71x143x7.4mm

- Wireless charging support

- Apple A11 chip

- Rear-facing Touch ID sensor

- iOS 11 with improved Siri, P2P payments

- Face-scanning technology

- Vertical dual cameras on rear

- Support for LTE speeds up to 450 Mbps

One thing to keep in mind: You might want to start saving for this device. Whenever it does reach consumers, reports suggest it could debut above the $1,000 price point. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Technology

080817_Applelogo

Apple leaker Evan Blass tweets photo of rumored iPhone 8

Eagles

080817_Wentz_AP

Carson Wentz enters preseason in Year 2 debut under entirely new circumstances

Inspections

Jims Steaks roosevelt mall

Well-known cheesesteak joint's Northeast Philly location closed for 20 health code violations

Investigation

080717_JonesCHClarke

Pennsylvania AG to investigate police shooting of David Jones in Philadelphia

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.