Apple leaker Evan Blass tweets photo of rumored iPhone 8

With September and the end of summer not too far off, Apple's 2017 launch event is close at hand. If you've been curious about what comes next for the iPhone, we may now have a solid idea of what the next iteration will look like when Tim Cook takes the stage.

Respected Apple leaker Evan Blass tweeted a photo of the rumored iPhone 8 on Monday night, confirming a year's worth of buzz about the company eliminating the "home button" in favor of a full-screen face.

Those rumors picked up steam in February when Apple reportedly acquired Israeli facial recognition startup RealFace, whose biometric logins work in the dark using infrared vision. Alternatively, a fingerprint reader could survive on the back of the phone as seen in Android smartphone models.

Fellow Apple leaker Benjamin Geskin backed up Blass' tweet — the images were his, he said — with a closer look at the infrared sensor.

The new iPhone, per this rendering, measures up with a 5.8-inch screen and sits in what looks to be an Urban Armor Gear case.