October 11, 2017

Arby's bringing back Venison Sandwich; this time you can get it in Philly

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

You'll be able to sample something other than roast beef at local Arby's restaurants this month: deer meat.

The fast-food chain announced Wednesday that it's bringing back its limited-edition Venison Sandwich on Oct. 21 after an "outpouring of requests from hunters and meat lovers across the country."

The sandwich will be available on Saturday, Oct. 21, at every Arby's location in the country, which includes one on Aramingo Avenue in Kensington, one in Northeast Philly and several in the surrounding suburbs. As PennLive notes, when the promotion was introduced last year, it was only available at locations in the southwest part of Pennsylvania and four other states.

Here's how Arby's describes the sandwich:

Arby’s Venison Sandwich features a thick-cut venison steak and crispy onions topped with a juniper berry sauce on a toasted specialty roll. The venison is marinated in garlic, salt and pepper and then sous-vide for three hours to juicy, tender perfection. The juniper berry sauce is a Cabernet steak sauce infused with juniper berries, giving the already unique sandwich another signature twist.

Author's note: As someone who grew up deer hunting and eating venison, I have a hard time believing rugged Pennsylvania outdoorsmen are craving Arby's when they think of their big-game delicacy. And if you have never tried venison, color me highly skeptical that a fast-food sandwich is the best way to introduce you to the meat.

Alas, I've never tried it, so I won't judge. And if I or someone else at PhillyVoice are able to snag a Venison Sandwich on Oct. 21 (not guaranteed), you can expect a follow-up review article.

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

