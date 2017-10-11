Arby's bringing back Venison Sandwich; this time you can get it in Philly

You'll be able to sample something other than roast beef at local Arby's restaurants this month: deer meat.

The fast-food chain announced Wednesday that it's bringing back its limited-edition Venison Sandwich on Oct. 21 after an "outpouring of requests from hunters and meat lovers across the country."

The sandwich will be available on Saturday, Oct. 21, at every Arby's location in the country, which includes one on Aramingo Avenue in Kensington, one in Northeast Philly and several in the surrounding suburbs. As PennLive notes, when the promotion was introduced last year, it was only available at locations in the southwest part of Pennsylvania and four other states.