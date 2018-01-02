January 02, 2018

View artist duo Kahn & Selesnick's fantastical worlds in New Jersey

'Truppe Fledermaus and the Carnival at the End of the World' opening at ArtYard in January

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Art Exhibits
Kahn & Selesnick Kahn & Selesnick/Courtesy of ArtYard

Carnival at the End of the World tarot cards.

ArtYard, a non-profit contemporary arts center located in Frenchtown, New Jersey, will present "Truppe Fledermaus and the Carnival at the End of the World," featuring the work of collaborative artist duo Kahn & Selesnick.

They work primarily in the fields of photography and installation art, specializing in fictitious histories set in the past or future. Over the years, the collaborators, despite sometimes living thousands of miles apart, have created numerous fictional universes.

Their projects include fictitious documentation of an inhabited iceberg and a photo series of a society on Mars.

Nicholas Kahn is from New York City, while Richard Selesnick was born in London. They met at Washington University in St Louis, Missouri.

RELATED: Theater shows to check out in Philly this January

ArtYard describes "Truppe Fledermaus" as "an immersive, intricate and rich world made from photographs, painting, sculpture, costumes, props, decks of cards, augury, ceremony and general madness."

The exhibit will open Saturday, Jan. 20 and be on view through early April. There will be an opening reception from 6-8 p.m.

Kahn & Selesnick have participated in more than 100 solo and group exhibitions worldwide and have work in more than 20 collections, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Smithsonian Institution.

ArtYard is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is approximately an hour drive from Philadelphia.

"Truppe Fledermaus and the Carnival at the End of the World"

Saturday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, April 8
ArtYard
62A Trenton Ave., Frenchtown, N.J. 08825
(908) 996-5018

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Art Exhibits New Jersey Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Mummers Parade

WATCH: First-ever brigade of special-needs children performs at Mummers Parade
Santino's Dragons

Eagles

Eagles' first playoff opponent narrowed down to three teams
010118MattRyan

Weather

Postponing Mummers Parade wouldn't have mattered anyway, early forecasts show
Early Mummers Parade 2018 shot

Wellness

Is the shame in your life toxic or motivating?
12292017_Mindfulness_SJW

Food & Drink

The first Center City Restaurant Week of 2018 is quickly approaching
Fried Chicken at Bud & Marilyn's

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game
123117NickFoles

Escapes

Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.