Ask Hickey: Do goths dance to the Eagles Fight Song?

Got something you want to ask? Send me your questions through Facebook, Twitter or email (with "Ask Hickey" in the subject line). Your anonymity is guaranteed — if that’s how you want it — so feel free to send them via private/direct message.



READ ALL "ASK HICKEY" STORIES HERE

And now, this week’s question...

Goths always seem to put off an image that they don't care about things, especially organized sports. Can you find evidence of goths rooting for the Eagles and even dancing to the fight song #flyeaglesfly ? - Michael M., via Facebook

As everybody knows, goths dance to anything. No, seriously, ANYTHING.

Well, anything except the Eagles Fight Song, as best I could tell from a 20-second online search. Despite the stereotypes, some of which you bolstered in your question, all goths aren't aggressively disengaged from the rabble of the world around them.

Such as these ones below, in the video I created so the world no longer has to keep spinning without Goths Dancing to Anything Including "Fly Eagles Fly."

E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!