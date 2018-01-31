January 31, 2018

Ask Hickey: Do goths dance to the Eagles Fight Song?

The hometown football team has made a wide array of folks in Philly happy

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Ask Hickey
Dancing Maurício Mascaro/Pexels.com

Dancing is good for the soul.

Got something you want to ask? Send me your questions through FacebookTwitter or email (with "Ask Hickey" in the subject line). Your anonymity is guaranteed — if that’s how you want it — so feel free to send them via private/direct message.

READ ALL "ASK HICKEY" STORIES HERE

And now, this week’s question...

Goths always seem to put off an image that they don't care about things, especially organized sports. Can you find evidence of goths rooting for the Eagles and even dancing to the fight song #flyeaglesfly ? - Michael M., via Facebook

As everybody knows, goths dance to anything. No, seriously, ANYTHING.

Well, anything except the Eagles Fight Song, as best I could tell from a 20-second online search. Despite the stereotypes, some of which you bolstered in your question, all goths aren't aggressively disengaged from the rabble of the world around them.

Such as these ones below, in the video I created so the world no longer has to keep spinning without Goths Dancing to Anything Including "Fly Eagles Fly."

E-A-G-L-E-S, EAGLES!

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

hickey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Ask Hickey Philadelphia Dancing Goths Viral Videos

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Attorney: Horse-punching client getting treatment for alcohol addiction
Horse Punchers

Eagles

Eagles vs. Patriots: Five matchups to watch, when the Eagles have the ball
012917EricRowe

Eagles

Photos: An Eagles/Patriots rivalry that pits even the colonists against each other
Carroll - Betsy Ross Eagles Flag

Fashion

Historic Philadelphia dress collection featured on 'Strange Inheritance'
Darnell Collection

Sixers

Sixers' loss to Bucks shows how ugly things can get without Joel Embiid
012918-JustinAnderson-USAToday

Hackers

ATMs spew piles of cash in hackers' 'jackpotting' scheme
01302018_Diebold_Opteva_562_wiki

Escapes

Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.