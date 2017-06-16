Athletes: Take the pledge to speak like a champ!

We’ve probably all witnessed a post-game interview with a basketball or football player. The reporter asks questions and the athlete – excited or dejected – answers in words we can only assume are English. We look at each other and ask, “What did he just say?”

Unfortunately, this is all too common, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Athletes, I’m talking to you: If you’re in the position to give an interview or speak before a group, please, for the sake of your reputation and the reputation of your sport, take the time to do it right. Raise your right hand and repeat after me:

1. I will slow down when I speak!



One of the greatest commercials of all time is the FedEx spot starring John Moschitta as a corporate executive who speaks at such a blistering pace it’s almost too difficult to decipher. While it’s humorous, it’s also common in executive offices everywhere.

While you may not speak at this breakneck speed, odds are that you do speak at a rapid pace. Most of us do. When you’re being interviewed or speaking to a crowd, you need for people to hear what you have to say. In order to do that you must give them an opportunity to process your words. Slow down your speech and you’ll speed up your success – guaranteed!

2. I will AN-NUN-CI-ATE!

While speaking too rapidly is one major communications no-no, speaking too softly and slurring is another, and it frequently happens during the post-game interview. It’s understandable; the event is over and you left everything you had out there. Suddenly the media gaggle is upon you.

You’re sore, the evening hasn’t been great, and you really don’t feel like talking. We get it – but the thousands or perhaps millions of people who will watch the interview clip over the weekend didn’t see the blood, sweat and tears. All they know is that it’s impossible to understand what you said. This is another problem that can be fixed by slowing down your speech and taking time to form the words properly.

3. I will practice and prepare!

As an audience, our attention spans are short – so please spare us. Practice and prepare. Period. Preparing for an interview, speaking engagement or press event is no different than preparing for a game, match or fight. In order to put yourself in the best position to succeed you must invest in solid coaching, training and practice.

4. I will speak with passion and energy!

Energy and excitement are as important as content when you speak. While giving a speech or speaking to a group of fans may be the last thing you want to do at that moment in time, your fans don’t feel that way. Yes, you are allowed off days, and you do experience life and are entitled to low moments. But whether you’re addressing fans, interacting with teammates, or appearing before the public, realize one thing – the majority of those individuals will be motivated to act or not act based on how authentic, genuine and passionate you come across. It’s not something you can fake and not something you can script. If you do not feel passionate about what you are going to say, don’t say it.

5. I will utilize Body Language 101 – I will smile!

There is nothing more deflating to a fan or reaffirming to a “hater” than when a professional athlete walks by without cracking a smile or uses little expression when speaking in public. Smiling dramatically improves your delivery, confidence and message every time you appear. Smiling is also contagious and will improve the disposition of your audience. Nothing will get people on your side faster than an authentic genuine smile.

But there’s a catch: You can’t fake it! You won’t fool anyone and your words will ooze insincerity. So think of your family, how much you love (or dislike) being famous, or the attire the gentlemen in the third row is wearing. Whatever you choose, make sure it makes you smile. There’s always something that will put a smile on your face, and you’re the best person to know what that something is

6. I will listen – really, really listen!

Every day you receive messages – verbal and nonverbal – from the people around you. If you’re too busy focusing on what you need to do next or how you’re going to respond, you’ll never hear what the other person is saying.

There are significantly more demands on your time than on the “average” person. That being said, this makes listening even more important as you are not granted the benefit of the doubt. There is no greater turn-off to a fan, colleague, spouse or friend than the appearance that what they have to say is not important enough for you to listen. Not listening guarantees miscommunication and countless headaches. Miscommunication will hurt your bottom line this year. Listen or not listen – the choice is yours.

7. I will try to shorten and simplify my speaking engagements

Everyone wants to hear about your highlights, lowlights, and lessons learned as a professional athlete. What most people don’t want is an exact blow-by-blow account of every minute of every day of your life. Try to use story form rather than “and then I… And then we… And then I…” And stay tuned for an upcoming blog post where I’ll delve deeper into how to do just that.

OK, you can put your hand down now. But remember to follow the pledge. It will impact not only your reputation but the longevity of your career.

Matt Eventoff is the founder of The Oratory Project. The Oratory Project (T.O.P.) is a mission-based service focused on delivering customized, proprietary workshops to enhance the communication skills of "at-risk" young adults in order to empower them, help them gain confidence and help them grow professionally.

