Food truck season at Jersey Shore kicks off with festival

For the second year, a food truck festival will take place by the Atlantic City boardwalk. More than 20 food trucks will sell foods like tacos, ice cream, crab cakes, burgers and other street fare on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4.

When the weather is nice and everyone wants to spend all day outdoors, it's convenient to grab snacks from a food truck or cart and dine al fresco.

So far, these are the confirmed food trucks participating in the 2017 Atlantic City Food Truck Festival:

• Nick's Roast Beef

• Empanada Guy

• Dump-N-Roll

• Jersey Johnny's

• Mad Dog Morgan's

• Bonjour Creperie

• CheeZen

• Five Sisters Food Co.

• Tacoholics

• Mannino's Cannoli Express

• Mama's Meatballs

• Beast of the Street

• Chick'N Cone

• Wahlburgers

• Philly Fry

• Carmine's Pizza Factory

• House of Cupcakes

• I Got Crabs...N Some

• Cold Stone Creamery

• Brother Bear's BBQ

• Pete's Italian Ice

While walking and eating, stop and check out two live cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs. This year, chef Brian Duffy ("Bar Rescue") will cook at 1 p.m. and chef Meghan Gill ("Hell's Kitchen" season 14 winner) will cook at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

An outdoor premium wines, beer and spirits garden will be on-site, too. For families, there will be a Kids Zone.



Celebrity chefs will again serve as judges in crowning the "Atlantic City Food Truck Festival Grand Champion."

There's also something new for this year. Attendees will be able to choose their favorite food truck to determine the first ever "Atlantic City Food Truck Festival People's Champion."

To get to the festival, head to Brighton Park, which is located between The Claridge Hotel and the boardwalk. Pay-as-you-go for food & drink; the festival is free to attend.

Saturday, June 3 through Sunday, June 4

Brighton Park in front of The Claridge Hotel

Park Place, Atlantic City, NJ