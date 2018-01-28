Atlantic City is getting a second Gordon Ramsay restaurant this year

Chef Gordon Ramsay has his sights set on Atlantic City, adding his second concept to the region with the opening of Gordon Ramsay Steak this Memorial Day.



This is Ramsay’s second Atlantic City restaurant, the first being Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill in Ceasar’s, which opened there in 2015. Ramsay’s steakhouse concept will be located in Harrah’s, a casino known well for its indoor pool bar, and will replicate the Gordon Ramsay Steak concepts in Las Vegas and Baltimore.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to introduce Gordon Ramsay Steak to Atlantic City,” Ramsay said in a statement. “Since first opening Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars, the city has quickly become a true dining destination.”

The steakhouse will offer dry-aged beef, seafood, and locally-sourced ingredients. Other signature dishes include Ramsay’s Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

“The debut of Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s Resort this summer… will continue to raise the bar and further evolve the dining landscape in the city, marking our second concept by the multi-Michelin star chef,” said Kevin Ortzman, regional president for Caesars Entertainment, in a statement.

Ramsay is best known as the host of “Hell’s Kitchen” on Fox and owns 33 restaurants globally.

He’s not alone in this expansion of Atlantic City dining concepts. Chef Jose Garces currently has two restaurants there, Olón and Okatshe, while the Revel Casino is reported to bring more dining options in the near future.