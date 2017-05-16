Performances Music
Silent Philly Courtesy of Silent Philly/PhillyVoice

Silent Philly brings a dance party to The Schmidt's Commons.

May 16, 2017

Attend a silent disco at The Schmidt's Commons

Dance to your own beat

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Silent Philly, which hosts silent discos, is throwing a party at The Schmidt's Commons on Saturday, May 27. 

Attendees will receive headphones with three stations featuring different DJs. The red station will be playing '80s, '90s and 2000s hits, the green station will play songs in the top 40 and EDM and the blue station will play hip hop. Just flip the switch to change the station.

Everyone can dance to their own beat in the piazza from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Drinks will be available for purchase from bars on-site.

Tickets online are $15, or $20 at the door. Only those 21-plus will be allowed to attend.

The May 27 dance party is Silent Philly's 2017 opening night at The Schmidt's Commons. There will be multiple events at the location through the summer. Check here for upcoming shows.

Silent Philly Opening Day at The Schmidt's Commons

Saturday, May 27
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | $15-$20 per person
The Schmidt's Commons
1001 N. Second St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

