Attend a silent disco at The Schmidt's Commons

Silent Philly, which hosts silent discos, is throwing a party at The Schmidt's Commons on Saturday, May 27.

Attendees will receive headphones with three stations featuring different DJs. The red station will be playing '80s, '90s and 2000s hits, the green station will play songs in the top 40 and EDM and the blue station will play hip hop. Just flip the switch to change the station.

Everyone can dance to their own beat in the piazza from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Drinks will be available for purchase from bars on-site.

Tickets online are $15, or $20 at the door. Only those 21-plus will be allowed to attend.

The May 27 dance party is Silent Philly's 2017 opening night at The Schmidt's Commons. There will be multiple events at the location through the summer. Check here for upcoming shows.

Saturday, May 27

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | $15-$20 per person

The Schmidt's Commons

1001 N. Second St.

