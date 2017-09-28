People Auctions
AP_6012070253.jpg UNKNOWN/AP

British actress Audrey Hepburn strums a guitar with her co-star George Pappard between takes on the set of "Breakfast in Tiffany's" at a film studio in Hollywood on Dec. 7, 1960.

September 28, 2017

Audrey Hepburn mementoes fetch $6.2 million at auction

By Associated Press

LONDON — Fans of Hollywood glamour have snapped up mementoes from the collection of the late Audrey Hepburn at a London auction.

The star's personal shooting script for "Breakfast at Tiffany's" sold for 632,750 pounds ($846,619) at Christie's on Wednesday — seven times its pre-sale estimate and one of many lots that smashed expectations.

Hepburn's wardrobe proved a big draw, with a bidder paying 68,750 pounds for a Burberry trench coat.

Christie's said Thursday that the sale fetched a total of 4.6 million pounds ($6.2 million), seven times the pre-sale estimate.

The chic star of "Roman Holiday," ''My Fair Lady" and "Breakfast at Tiffany's" died in 1993 aged 63.

Hepburn's sons are selling about 500 items through live and online sales at Christie's. The online sale runs to Oct. 3.

