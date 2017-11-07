Festivals Wellness
November 07, 2017

Distance runner Ryan Hall to speak at wellness fest

Event will include exercise, healthy food, Q&A session

Festivals Wellness Chestnut Hill Fitness Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Saturday Nov. 18, B Inspired will host a Wellness Festival at Balance Chestnut Hill. The event will include exercise, healthy food and a Q&A session with Olympic runner Ryan Hall, who holds the U.S. record in the half-marathon.

"Ryan will be sharing his training philosophy in life after his competitive running and how a well-balanced strength training regimen combined with recovery provides the ultimate balanced fitness routine," explains B Inspired.

RELATED: Veterans can practice yoga free this month at local studio

Check-in for the festival will begin at 7:30 a.m. At 8 a.m., there will be a 3-mile group run with Ryan Hall at Valley Green.

After the run, there will be a coffee break before attendees join in a wellness circuit. Sign up for five out of these six: strength and conditioning, cycle, recovery, vitality, mobility and marketplace/rest.

At 11:15 a.m. lunch will be served and at noon Hall will speak. To end the day, there will be meditation.

The festival is $99 to attend.

B Inspired Wellness Festival

Saturday, Nov. 18
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | $99 per person
Balance Chestnut Hill
12 W. Willow Grove Ave., Chestnut Hill, PA

