Distance runner Ryan Hall to speak at wellness fest

On Saturday Nov. 18, B Inspired will host a Wellness Festival at Balance Chestnut Hill. The event will include exercise, healthy food and a Q&A session with Olympic runner Ryan Hall, who holds the U.S. record in the half-marathon.

"Ryan will be sharing his training philosophy in life after his competitive running and how a well-balanced strength training regimen combined with recovery provides the ultimate balanced fitness routine," explains B Inspired.



Check-in for the festival will begin at 7:30 a.m. At 8 a.m., there will be a 3-mile group run with Ryan Hall at Valley Green.

After the run, there will be a coffee break before attendees join in a wellness circuit. Sign up for five out of these six: strength and conditioning, cycle, recovery, vitality, mobility and marketplace/rest.

At 11:15 a.m. lunch will be served and at noon Hall will speak. To end the day, there will be meditation.

The festival is $99 to attend.

Saturday, Nov. 18

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | $99 per person

Balance Chestnut Hill

12 W. Willow Grove Ave., Chestnut Hill, PA

