Trump Carolyn Kaster/AP

Stephen Miller, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, left, and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster walk from Marine One across the South Lawn to White House in Washington.

May 28, 2017

Back home after foreign trip, Trump faces slew of challenges

By Jill Colvin And Ken Thomas
WASHINGTON — His whirlwind foreign trip over, President Donald Trump is facing old and new political and policy challenges at home.

Trump returned to Washington late Saturday after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe, his first trip abroad as president.

Questions continue about allegations that his campaign and associates had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.

Trump also must grapple with decisions on an international climate change agreement and choosing an FBI director.

His policy agenda has run into road blocks. The Republican health care bill that narrowly passed the House faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

The president will need to defend his budget plan, which has drawn criticism for deep cuts to safety net programs.

