Bacon Brothers to perform in Philly suburb

The Bacon Brothers, a rock band comprised of Kevin and Michael Bacon, will perform in the Philly suburbs on Friday, Aug. 18.

The show will take place at Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, as part of the Valley Forge Music Fair.

Michael Bacon began his music career playing local shows at the Electric Factory in the '60s. Later, he formed a band with younger brother and actor Kevin Bacon.

Tickets for the Aug. 18 show start at $60. It is a 21-plus only event.

Friday, Aug. 18

9 p.m. | $60-$170 per person

Valley Forge Casino Resort

1160 First Ave., King of Prussia, PA

