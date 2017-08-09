Performances Concerts
Bacon Brothers Courtesy of Aversa PR & Events/PhillyVoice

Michael Bacon, right, and Kevin Bacon of The Bacon Brothers band pose for a portrait.

August 09, 2017

Bacon Brothers to perform in Philly suburb

The musical siblings are in town for one night only

Valley Forge Casino Resort King of Prussia Philadelphia
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The Bacon Brothers, a rock band comprised of Kevin and Michael Bacon, will perform in the Philly suburbs on Friday, Aug. 18.

The show will take place at Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, as part of the Valley Forge Music Fair.

Michael Bacon began his music career playing local shows at the Electric Factory in the '60s. Later, he formed a band with younger brother and actor Kevin Bacon.

Tickets for the Aug. 18 show start at $60. It is a 21-plus only event.

Bacon Brothers

Friday, Aug. 18
9 p.m. | $60-$170 per person
Valley Forge Casino Resort
1160 First Ave., King of Prussia, PA

Sinead Cummings



