Is there a better combination out there than bacon and beer? Yeah, we don't think so, either.

September 01, 2017

Devil's Den celebrating Bacon Day with bacon bonanza

Go ahead and pig out

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

On Saturday, Sept. 2, you have an excuse to pig out – it's International Bacon Day.

Head to Devil's Den for a bacon bonanza, where the menu will be chock-full of the fried food.

Check out the selection of dishes below. Sorry in advance if it makes you drool at your desk.

• Bacon-wrapped chicken skewers ($7)
• BLT with avocado ($4)
• Salmon BLT ($13)
• BBQ beer bloody mary ($9)
• Breakfast bourbon ($9) 
• Bacon martini ($10)
• Fried pork croquettes with bacon mayo ($7)
• BBQ scallops with bacon corn salad ($15)
• Crisp slab bacon with a soft egg and pork broth ($9)
• Bacon caramel ice cream ($5)

Devil’s Den owner Erin Wallace truly believes every dish tastes better with bacon.

Most of the dishes will be available all day, but the breakfast cocktails will only be available during brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bacon Day at Devil's Den

Saturday, Sept. 2
Devil's Den
1148 S. 11th St.
(215) 339-0855

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

