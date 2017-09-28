Bad For You – two new Pumpkin Spice cereals

It’s fall! The time of the year when the winds get chillier, the leaves turn red and gold and you start to see Christmas stuff on sale way too soon. It’s also when the onslaught of pumpkin spice treats hit the shelves and coffee cups.

Price: $2.99-$3.49



Available at: Supermarkets



Through: fall/early winter

Over the past two decades, though especially in the last, the rise of pumpkin spice products has been enormous. Beginning nationwide in 2004, Starbucks’ annual Pumpkin Spice Latte season has been a coffee industry gamechanger, with millions sold in only a few months' time each year. This helped to greatly popularize the pumpkin spice game, one that now includes everything from dog food to whey protein infused with the flavor. (I heard the state of Georgia even introduced a pumpkin spice lethal injection option for its death row inmates.)

Bryan Bierman/PhillyVoice Bryan Bierman/PhillyVoice Quaker Oats Pumpkin Spice Life cereal. Well, at least they were. It appears that in the past couple years, the steady growth of pumpkin spice products is outgrowing their actual sales. Many companies are now turning their attention to maple, hoping it will be the next flavor fad so they can be on the forefront of the industry.

As the local favorite spiced wafers can attest, the fall release method can be an excellent way to market your product. However, if the market is watered down by competitors looking for a quick spice cash-in, this can hurt things.

