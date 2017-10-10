If you love brunch, don't miss this festival

Food & Drink Brunch
Always great to see boxes full of Federal Donuts in the morning.

Last year, The Friends of Bainbridge Green, South Street Headhouse District and Queen Village Neighbors Association launched the Bainbridge Green Brunch Fest, as a fundraiser for Bainbridge Green.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, the event returns to Queen Village for year two.

During Brunch Fest, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., neighborhood restaurants will serve a sampling of their very best brunch foods.

Ela, Southwark, Whetstone, Federal Donuts, South Street Bagels, Bridget Foy's, Kanella, AntsPants Cafe and Plenty Cafe are participating this year. 

To drink, there will be brunch cocktails from Federal Distilling (which makes Stateside Vodka) and 13th Street Cocktails. Poundfoot Coffee will supply the caffeine.

Besides food & drink, the festival will include live music from Sweetbriar Rose and a Kids Zone with pumpkin painting, pottery-making and music activities.

Tickets for Brunch Fest 2017 can be bought individually or in a group. The $35 ticket includes five food tickets, one drink ticket and one coffee ticket.

There's also a VIP option, which includes a private chef tasting, two drink tickets and one coffee ticket.

Bainbridge Green Brunch Fest

Sunday, Oct. 22
$25-$150 per person | 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fifth Street Plaza at Bainbridge Green
420 Bainbridge St.

