Entertainment Television
TV Saturday Night Live Rosalind O'Connor/AP

In this Aug. 24, 2017, photo provided by NBC, Alec Baldwin performs his impression of President Donald Trump on the set of "Weekend Update: Summer Edition" in New York. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)

August 25, 2017

Baldwin revives Trump impression for summer spinoff of 'SNL'

Entertainment Television United States SNL Donald Trump People Alec Baldwin Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin has donned his blonde wig to reprise his impression of President Donald Trump for NBC's summer spinoff of "Saturday Night Live."

Baldwin opened Thursday's episode of "Weekend Update: Summer Edition" by satirizing Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday. In the skit , Baldwin's Trump gave a send-off to former presidential adviser Steve Bannon, who left the administration last week. Bannon was shown as the Grim Reaper, as he has been in earlier "SNL" episodes.

"SNL" announced on Twitter on Thursday night that it will kick off its 43rd season Sept. 30 with Ryan Gosling hosting and Jay Z as musical guest.



