August 30, 2017

Bank gets naming rights to Pennsylvania hockey rink shown in 'Slap Shot'

By Associated Press

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A regional bank is paying $720,000 for naming rights to a Pennsylvania hockey rink made famous in the cult hockey comedy "Slap Shot."

The deal means the building will now be known as 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.

The 67-year-old arena was home to the defunct Johnstown Jets, a minor league team whose fictionalized exploits were the focus of the 1977 Paul Newman film. The team was called the Charlestown Chiefs in the movie.

The Johnstown Tomahawks play in the junior league North American Hockey League.

The Jets folded in 1977 when the third of the city's historic floods damaged the arena's ice-making equipment. The Johnstown Chiefs, an East Coast Hockey League franchise, played in the building from 1988 until relocating to Greenville, South Carolina, in 2010.

