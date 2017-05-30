Battery drain reports from iPhone users with iOS 10.3.2 update flood social media

Some Apple iPhone users claim the iOS 10.3.2 update is causing battery-life problems.

Users have complained across social media and in Apple support forums in the last two weeks about rapidly draining batteries on their devices, a problem that only arose after the iPhone owners downloaded Apple's new operating system.

According to a Forbes column published earlier this month, complaints of volatile batteries have been predominantly registered by iPhone users.

An Apple community specialist responded to a customer complaint on its forum and said new updates have new features that can use more battery life than a previous version of software.

The staffer then included a link providing iPhone users with tips for maximizing battery life on their devices.

Another user commented, saying he believes battery issues come and go in the wake of an operating system upgrade.

But here's a silver lining to consider – for those not affected by a possible battery-draining bug, the new iOS may actually have improved your phone's battery life.

A new test video from iOS benchmarker iAppleBytes found that, when compared with the previous system, the new iOS caused minor but consistent battery-life improvements on three of four iPhone models tested – the iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S.

As with any upgrade, Apple says its new iOS is an important update because it fixes bugs and patches security flaws.