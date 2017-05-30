Technology iPhones
Apple iOS 10.3.2 iphone Blackzheep /iStock.com

Some who have updated their iPhones to Apple iOS 10.3.2 are reporting dramatically shorter battery life for their devices.

May 30, 2017

Battery drain reports from iPhone users with iOS 10.3.2 update flood social media

Technology iPhones Philadelphia United States Apple Software iOS
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Contributor

Some Apple iPhone users claim the iOS 10.3.2 update is causing battery-life problems.

Users have complained across social media and in Apple support forums in the last two weeks about rapidly draining batteries on their devices, a problem that only arose after the iPhone owners downloaded Apple's new operating system.

According to a Forbes column published earlier this month, complaints of volatile batteries have been predominantly registered by iPhone users.

An Apple community specialist responded to a customer complaint on its forum and said new updates have new features that can use more battery life than a previous version of software.

The staffer then included a link providing iPhone users with tips for maximizing battery life on their devices.

Another user commented, saying he believes battery issues come and go in the wake of an operating system upgrade.

But here's a silver lining to consider – for those not affected by a possible battery-draining bug, the new iOS may actually have improved your phone's battery life.

A new test video from iOS benchmarker iAppleBytes found that, when compared with the previous system, the new iOS caused minor but consistent battery-life improvements on three of four iPhone models tested – the iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S.

As with any upgrade, Apple says its new iOS is an important update because it fixes bugs and patches security flaws.

Andrew Parent

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_934719825493.jpg

Why do Philly fans trust Sixers' process but have little faith in Phillies' rebuild?

SEPTA

02-110216_SEPTA_Carroll.jpg

SEPTA approves systemwide fare increases effective in July

Bad For You

Pepsi Fire

Bad For You - Pepsi Fire

Food & Drink

Bacon and beer

Festival celebrates bacon and beer as perfect pair

Escapes

Limited - Egypt & Nile Cruise

$1799 -- Egypt & Nile Cruise 8-Night Vacation Incl. Air
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Warwick Paradise Island

$759 & up -- 4-Star Adults-Only Retreat: Bahamas Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.