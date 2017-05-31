Festivals Beers
May 31, 2017

Battleship New Jersey Craft Beer Festival will be biggest to date

All of the beer poured will be from New Jersey breweries

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The annual Battleship New Jersey Craft Beer Festival will take place on Saturday, June 24. It's an opportunity for craft beer fans to sip local brews on the nation's most decorated battleship and tour the museum.

Attendees to the festival will receive 15 coupons that can be redeemed for 4-ounce beer samples. If you don't want to do the math, it's equivalent to five full beers. If that's not enough booze, there's an option to buy more beer coupons on the ship.

All of the beer poured will be from New Jersey breweries, including Flying Fish, Brix City, Cape May, Cricket Hill, Kane, Forgotten Boardwalk, Carton, High Point, Spellbound and River Horse. In total, 44 breweries will be represented.

“We are excited to host the biggest battleship beer festival to date," said Jason Carty, Brewers Guild executive director.

Besides giving attendees a waterfront view and plenty of beer, the festival will have live music and light bites for sale.

General admission tickets are currently available for $50 per person. VIP tickets have already sold out.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Battleship New Jersey and the Garden State Craft Brewers Guild, which are non-profit organizations.

2017 Battleship New Jersey Craft Beer Festival

Saturday, June 24
1-4:30 p.m. | $50 per person
Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial
100 Clinton St., Camden, NJ

