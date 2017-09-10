Politics Elections
In this June 22, 2017, file photo Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives for a Senate Republican meeting on a health reform bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye last week, his office said in a statement July 19.

September 10, 2017

Battling cancer, McCain says his prognosis is 'pretty good'

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain says battling brain cancer is a challenge but that his prognosis is "pretty good."

Speaking in his first nationally televised interview since his diagnosis, McCain acknowledged the situation has been tough on his family but says he is optimistic. He says he has "faced other challenges" and he's "very confident about getting through this as well."

The 81-year-old Arizona senator says he will have a MRI Monday and that his test results so far have been "excellent."

McCain returned to Washington last week as the Senate returned from its summer break.

He says he will be focusing on a defense bill this week.

Asked on CNN's "State of the Union" how he wants to be remembered, McCain said: "He served his country ... and, I hope we could add, honorably."

