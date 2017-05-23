Holidays Memorial Day
5,000 beach balls will drop over the Atlantic City boardwalk as a Memorial Day weekend kickoff celebration.

May 23, 2017

5,000 beach balls to drop over Atlantic City boardwalk

Family-friendly event kicks off Memorial Day weekend at the shore

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City will kick off Memorial Day weekend 2017 by dropping 5,000 beach balls onto the shore town's boardwalk.

The ball drop will take place at 5 p.m. Friday outside the hotel and is free to attend.


Besides the ball drop, there will be music, games, drink specials and giveaways over Memorial Day weekend at the hotel. 

2017 marks the fourth year there has been a massive beach ball party on the boardwalk.

Fourth Annual Beach Ball Drop

Friday, May 26
5 p.m. | Free
Resorts Casino Hotel
1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey


Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

