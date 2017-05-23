5,000 beach balls to drop over Atlantic City boardwalk

Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City will kick off Memorial Day weekend 2017 by dropping 5,000 beach balls onto the shore town's boardwalk.

The ball drop will take place at 5 p.m. Friday outside the hotel and is free to attend.





Besides the ball drop, there will be music, games, drink specials and giveaways over Memorial Day weekend at the hotel.

2017 marks the fourth year there has been a massive beach ball party on the boardwalk.

Friday, May 26

5 p.m. | Free

Resorts Casino Hotel

1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey



