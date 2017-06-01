Fitness Outdoors
Spin class kzenon /iStock

Try a spin class as your next workout.

June 01, 2017

Body Cycle to bring cycling classes beachside

It just got easier to fit in a workout at the shore this summer

Margate
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

During the summer, it can be hard to keep up with a daily gym routine or stick with your usual workout class schedule. Who really wants to spend 40 minutes of precious free time indoors when the weather outside is so perfect?

Sure, moving your workout outside is an easy solution for many fitness fanatics, but not for those who love indoor cycling.

Body Cycle Studio is changing that.

Last summer was the first time the Rittenhouse Studio took stationary bikes to the beach for a pop-up class. This year, they're doing it again, but on more dates throughout the summer.

Below are the class dates.

Saturday, June 10
Sunday, June 11
Saturday, July 15
Sunday, July 16
Saturday, Aug. 26
Sunday, Aug. 27

A limited number of indoor cycling bikes will be set up beachside in Margate, New Jersey. The Martin Bloom Community Pavilion will serve as the pop-up studio.

Saturday classes will take place at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., while Sunday classes will take place at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Registration is required. The fee is $28 per class.

Body Cycle Studio at the Beach

Saturday, June 10 through Sunday, June 11
Saturday, July 15 through Sunday, July 16
Saturday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 27
Various times | $28 per class; $130 for five classes
Martin Bloom Community Pavilion
101 S. Huntington Ave., Margate, NJ

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

