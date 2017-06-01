Body Cycle to bring cycling classes beachside

During the summer, it can be hard to keep up with a daily gym routine or stick with your usual workout class schedule. Who really wants to spend 40 minutes of precious free time indoors when the weather outside is so perfect?

Sure, moving your workout outside is an easy solution for many fitness fanatics, but not for those who love indoor cycling.

Body Cycle Studio is changing that.

Last summer was the first time the Rittenhouse Studio took stationary bikes to the beach for a pop-up class. This year, they're doing it again, but on more dates throughout the summer.

Below are the class dates.

A limited number of indoor cycling bikes will be set up beachside in Margate, New Jersey. The Martin Bloom Community Pavilion will serve as the pop-up studio.



Saturday classes will take place at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., while Sunday classes will take place at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Registration is required. The fee is $28 per class.



