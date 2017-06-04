Animals Wildlife
Black bear gets stuck in tree in Feasterville-Trevose on June 4, 2017.

June 04, 2017

#Bearwatch2017: Tranquilized black bear gets stuck in Bucks County tree

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

The season of bear sightings, otherwise known here as #Bearwatch2017, opened with a bang last week after a black bear was spotted at Old Orchard in Doylestown, prompting the Gaming Commission to send staff to the area to monitor the situation.

Without such vigilance, the unsuspecting people of the Delaware Valley could end up like the Colorado homeowners who recently found their place ransacked and uncovered video evidence of a bear playing a piano.

Sunday afternoon found officials in Feasterville-Trevose attempting to safely extricate a tranquilized black bear from a tree it had climbed when cornered in the area of Street Road and Bustleton Avenue.

Members of the Feasterville Fire Company provided Facebook updates on the status of the bear.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area of Street Road as officials attempt to bring the bear to safety. 

The Pennsylvania Game Commission confirmed last year that the state's bear population has been steadily increasing over the last several decades. That includes higher numbers specifically in southeastern Pennsylvania. 

As a matter of public safety, citizens are reminded not to feed any bears and to refrain from harassing them. 

Michael Tanenbaum

