Sample dishes from top restaurants at Beast of a Feast in Elmwood Park Zoo

In June, the Elmwood Park Zoo will host Beast of a Feast. The zoo's annual fundraiser gives guests an opportunity to hang with animals after-hours and sample dishes from Montgomery County's top restaurants.

Almost 40 restaurants are participating for 2017. Popular local spots like Seasons 52, From the Boot, Fogo De Chao, Blue Bell Inn, Mission BBQ and Anthony’s Coal Fire Pizza will be serving bites.

Also, there will be complimentary beer and wine, live animal encounters, live music, a raffle and a silent auction.

Elmwood Park Zoo is home to giraffes, zebras, howler monkeys, jaguars, red pandas, turtles, alligators, eagles, owls and many more mammals, reptiles and birds.

Tickets for the event are $55 for non-members and $50 for zoo members. While the event won't take place until June 29, snagging a ticket early is recommended; it's a popular event for the Elmwood Park Zoo.

Proceeds benefit Elmwood Park Zoo’s growing animal collection. They also help fund major facility improvements, worldwide conservation efforts and the zoo’s various education programs.



Beast of a Feast isn't the only after-hours zoo event this June, however. The Philadelphia Zoo will host the 2017 Summer Ale Fest, which is less about food and more about booze.

Thursday, June 29

6-10 p.m. | $50-$55 per person

Elmwood Park Zoo

1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown, PA

