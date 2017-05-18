Food & Drink Festivals
lion at zoo Michael Probst/AP

This lion looks hungry.

May 18, 2017

Sample dishes from top restaurants at Beast of a Feast in Elmwood Park Zoo

Almost 40 restaurants are participating

Food & Drink Festivals Philadelphia Montgomery County Norristown Restaurants Beers Zoo Elmwood Park Zoo Suburbs
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

In June, the Elmwood Park Zoo will host Beast of a Feast. The zoo's annual fundraiser gives guests an opportunity to hang with animals after-hours and sample dishes from Montgomery County's top restaurants.

Almost 40 restaurants are participating for 2017. Popular local spots like Seasons 52, From the Boot, Fogo De Chao, Blue Bell Inn, Mission BBQ and Anthony’s Coal Fire Pizza will be serving bites.

Also, there will be complimentary beer and wine, live animal encounters, live music, a raffle and a silent auction.

Elmwood Park Zoo is home to giraffes, zebras, howler monkeys, jaguars, red pandas, turtles, alligators, eagles, owls and many more mammals, reptiles and birds.

Tickets for the event are $55 for non-members and $50 for zoo members. While the event won't take place until June 29, snagging a ticket early is recommended; it's a popular event for the Elmwood Park Zoo.

Proceeds benefit Elmwood Park Zoo’s growing animal collection. They also help fund major facility improvements, worldwide conservation efforts and the zoo’s various education programs.

Beast of a Feast isn't the only after-hours zoo event this June, however. The Philadelphia Zoo will host the 2017 Summer Ale Fest, which is less about food and more about booze.

Beast of a Feast

Thursday, June 29
6-10 p.m. | $50-$55 per person
Elmwood Park Zoo
1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown, PA

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Education

051982017_kid_sinner_PV

Fidget spinners: learning aid or just the latest distraction in school?

Sixers

051517_Brown-Lottery_AP

Everything you need to know about the NBA Draft Lottery: Sixers edition

Philly Beer Week

Beer Week

Philly really did put "Beer Week" on the global map

LGBT

05182017_sharron_cooks_LI

Philly LGBT commission chair forced out for 'attacks' on fellow members

Escapes

Limited - Alaska Glacier Tour

$799 & up -- 8-Nt. Alaska Glacier Sea + Land Package
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

$999 & up -- Punta Cana: 6-Night All-Inclusive Trip w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.