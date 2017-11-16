Where to celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Philly

Each year on the third Thursday of November, Beaujolais Nouveau is released to the masses. The special wine is made from handpicked Gamay grapes, which are only grown in the Beaujolais region of France.

There are huge celebrations in Europe, but a few Philly establishments are also getting into the spirit of Beaujolais Nouveau Day.

Below are the local spots where you can find the wine on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The bar will feature Terres Dorées Beaujolais Nouveau "L’Ancien," a 2017 Gamay from winemaker Jean-Paul Brun. The featured wine will be available by the glass for $10 or by the bottle for $30. Guests can also snack on grilled bread with a slice of chef Eli Collins’ paté for $6. In addition, the restaurant will offer a special Beaujolais Nouveau Menu for two, all weekend long. The menu is $40 per person, or $50 per person with a bottle of wine to share.

5-10 p.m. | $40-$50 per peson

135 S. 18th St.

(215) 825-7030



Enjoy a flight of wines from Beaujolais legend Beorges DuBoeuf.

The restaurant will pour the 2017 Nouveau alongside Beaujolais Villages and Beaujolais Morgon

For $15, guests can sample all three wines. There will also be snacks in the bar area to complement the wines.

5:30-10:30 p.m. | $15 per person

623 S. Sixth St.

(215) 925-8000

Sip on Georges Duboeuf's Beaujolais Nouveau for $7 a glass or buy a bottle for $30.

The wine can be paired with the featured dish, Beaujolais-Braised Chicken, for $22.



5-10:30 p.m.

140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

(215) 375-7744



London Grill will serve Beaujolais Nouveau from Domaine Foretal all-day. The wine will be $9 a glass or $30 a bottle.

It will be available through Thanksgiving.

All day

123 S. 18th St.

2301 Fairmount Ave.

(215) 978-4545



McGillin's Olde Ale House Surprisingly, an Irish pub is celebrating Beaujolais Nouveau Day. McGillin's will serve $5 glasses and half-price French onion soup. All day

1310 Drury St.

(215) 735-5562

Both the Rittenhouse and Washington West locations will feature the 2017 Beaujolais Nouveau. Sip it by the glass or grab a bottle to-go.

123 S. 18th St.

or

1137 Spruce St.



Vintage will host its annual Beaujolais celebration, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be complimentary pours of Beaujolais Nouveau, passed hors d'oeuvres and live music. Be on the lookout for giveaways, too.



If you like the samples, buy a glass of Georges Duboeuf's Beaujolais Nouveau for $8.

5-8 p.m.

129 S. 13th St.

