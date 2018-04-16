Get pampered for $5 during Beauty Blitz

No need to break the bank to enjoy an evening of pampering.

For $5, enjoy hair styling, a brow bar, wine, giveaways and more at Beauty Blitz.

The event will take place at the Market & Shops at the Comcast Center during happy hour on Tuesday, April 24.

You can purchase tickets here. Below is a list of everything included.



• Hair styling and nail bar by PRIV

• Beauty demonstrations by experts from L'Oréal USA's La Roche-Posay

• Brow bar by Lash Bash Philly

• Natural beauty samples from Lees Bees Naturals

• Wine from Pinot Boutique

• Photo booth from Cut + Paste

Tuesday, April 24

5-7 p.m. | $5 per person

Market & Shops at the Comcast Center

1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103

