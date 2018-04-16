Get pampered for $5 during Beauty Blitz

April 16, 2018
No need to break the bank to enjoy an evening of pampering.
For $5, enjoy hair styling, a brow bar, wine, giveaways and more at Beauty Blitz.
The event will take place at the Market & Shops at the Comcast Center during happy hour on Tuesday, April 24.
You can purchase tickets here. Below is a list of everything included.
• Hair styling and nail bar by PRIV
• Beauty demonstrations by experts from L'Oréal USA's La Roche-Posay
• Brow bar by Lash Bash Philly
• Natural beauty samples from Lees Bees Naturals
• Wine from Pinot Boutique
• Photo booth from Cut + Paste
Tuesday, April 24
5-7 p.m. | $5 per person
Market & Shops at the Comcast Center
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103