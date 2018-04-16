April 16, 2018

Get pampered for $5 during Beauty Blitz

Sip wine and refresh your beauty routine with local experts

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Beauty Experts
No need to break the bank to enjoy an evening of pampering. 

For $5, enjoy hair styling, a brow bar, wine, giveaways and more at Beauty Blitz.

The event will take place at the Market & Shops at the Comcast Center during happy hour on Tuesday, April 24.

You can purchase tickets here. Below is a list of everything included.

• Hair styling and nail bar by PRIV
• Beauty demonstrations by experts from L'Oréal USA's La Roche-Posay
• Brow bar by Lash Bash Philly
• Natural beauty samples from Lees Bees Naturals
• Wine from Pinot Boutique
• Photo booth from Cut + Paste

Beauty Blitz

Tuesday, April 24
5-7 p.m. | $5 per person
Market & Shops at the Comcast Center
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

