Support women comedians at Bechdel Test Fest

March is Women's History Month, a time to celebrate women's contributions to society throughout history. It's also the perfect time to recognize and empower the women in our own communities.

For three days, beginning March 2, the third annual Bechdel Test Fest will celebrate women, trans and non-binary comedians in Philly.

Attendees can expect to see a range of comedy, from improv to stand-up.

The festival's name comes from Alison Bechdel. She made the term "Bechdel Test" popular by introducing the standard in her iconic comic Dykes to Watch Out For.

The comic, from Dykes to Watch Out For, that gave rise to The Bechdel Test.

This year's Bechdel Test Fest will take place at three locations. Night one will take place at Bourbon & Branch, night two at FringeArts and night three at PHIT Comedy.

A different lineup will begin at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night. Tickets to each are $10 per person. A festival pass is also available for $60.