People News
Britain Justice League Photo Call Vianney Le Caer/AP

Actor Ben Affleck poses for photographers at a photo call to promote the film 'Justice League', in London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

November 05, 2017

Ben Affleck says he wants to be 'part of the solution'

People News United States Ben Affleck Sexual Harassment Associated Press
By Sam Golding
Associated Press

LONDON — Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press for the superhero film "Justice League," Affleck said he's "looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution."

After condemning Harvey Weinstein's actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct. He apologized for groping the actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV's "Total Request Live." Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap.

Speaking Sunday, Affleck said two things need to happen, that "more women need to be pushed to power" and that sexual harassment has to also be "a men's issue" where guys call out inappropriate behavior.

Sam Golding

Just In

Must Read

Monuments

11032017_Joe_Mastronardo_BH

Rizzo's grandson reacts to city's decision to move the statue

Eagles

110317TimmyJernigan

Eagles Mailbag: Timmy Jernigan vs. Bennie Logan

DJs

01_100917_GunsGarcia_Carroll.jpg

5 reasons you shouldn’t date a DJ, by DJ Gun$ Garcia

Flyers

110317_Simmonds-Fight_AP

Bullies no more: Why enforcers and instigators are an endangered species in today's NHL

Escapes

Limited - Arizona

$919 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.