Ben Franklin Bridge to bathe in Red, White and Blue

The Ben Franklin Bridge will be awash in Red, White and Blue on Sunday to shine a light on the 30th anniversary of its first lighting.





Sunday is Constitution Day, the same day the bridge was illuminated for the first time on Sept. 17, 1987. The patriotic lighting by the Delaware R iver Port Authority also will mark the 230th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution.

The switch will be turned at 7:10 p.m. Sunday at Race Street Pier, with remarks following by Rob Wonderling, president/CEO of The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia; William P. Hankowsky, president, CEO and chairman of the board, Liberty Property Trust; and many volunteers who made the initial lighting of the bridge possible.



