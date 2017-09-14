Bridges Milestones
09142017_PhiladelphiaSkyline_VP Source/VIsitPhiladelphia

The Ben Franklin Bridge connects Philadelphia and Camden.

September 14, 2017

Ben Franklin Bridge to bathe in Red, White and Blue

By PhillyVoice Staff
The Ben Franklin Bridge will be awash in Red, White and Blue on Sunday to shine a light on the 30th anniversary of its first lighting.

Sunday is Constitution Day, the same day the bridge was illuminated for the first time on Sept. 17, 1987. The patriotic lighting by the Delaware River Port Authority also will mark the 230th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution. 
 
The switch will be turned at 7:10 p.m. Sunday at Race Street Pier, with remarks following by Rob Wonderling, president/CEO of The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia; William P. Hankowsky, president, CEO and chairman of the board, Liberty Property Trust; and many volunteers who made the initial lighting of the bridge possible.

Race Street Pier is at Columbus Boulevard and Race Street.

