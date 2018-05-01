Bernie Sanders coming to Philly for John Fetterman rally

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be stopping in Philadelphia and in two other Pennsylvania locations this weekend to stump for Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm primaries.

The 2016 presidential candidate recently endorsed Braddock Mayor John Fetterman for lieutenant governor, and the two will speak at a rally for Fetterman at City Hall on Friday, May 4.

According to a press release from the senator's campaign team, Sanders is making the trip to "highlight the importance of energizing and electing progressives in Pennsylvania and all across the country in 2018."

Things got awkward during the 2016 election when Fetterman, running for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, routinely and proudly voiced his support for Sanders, but Sanders didn't return the favor and ultimately admitted to not really knowing Fetterman.

They appear to have gotten more familiar since then, as Sanders has picked Fetterman out a field of five Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor, including incumbent Mike Stack.

Friday's rally will take place on the North Apron of City Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. While the event is free and open to the public and a ticket isn't required, it is recommended that you RSVP online.

On Saturday, Sanders will travel to Lancaster to rally for Jess King, who's running for Congress in the 11th District. That afternoon, he'll head to Allentown to stump for Greg Edwards, who's running in the 7th District.

Pennsylvania's primary elections will take place May 15.